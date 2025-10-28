Life Science Logistics Market to Reach USD 262.51 Billion by 2034, Drives Rising Demand for Biologics and Supply Chain Advancements

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global life science logistics market was valued at USD 127.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 137.23 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 262.51 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Numerous factors influence market growth, including the increasing need for pharmaceuticals and biologics for a large patient population and advancements in supply chain logistics. The growing need for better healthcare access and improved patient outcomes demonstrates how health services are delivered. Government and private organizations invest heavily in the supply chain infrastructure to enable the timely delivery of biological products.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5890

Life Science Logistics Market: Highlights

➢ North America dominated the life science logistics market share by 38% in 2024.

➢ Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.

➢ By service type, the transportation segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

➢ By service type, the inventory & order management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➢ By mode of transport, the road segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By mode of transport, the air segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the life science logistics market during the studied years.

➢ By application, the pharmaceuticals segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By application, the clinical trials segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

➢ By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024.

➢ By end-user, the contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the forecast period.

What is Life Science Logistics?

The life science logistics market refers to providing end-to-end warehousing and logistics solutions for the manufacturing, distribution, and storage of critical pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical supply chain needs to comply with a complex regulatory landscape and target cost reduction and operational efficiency. Companies develop tailored, end-to-end solutions that ensure the safety, precision, and reliability of the supply of biological products.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Key Indicators and Highlights

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 137.23 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 262.51 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 7.46% Leading Region North America share by 38% Market Segmentation By Service Type, By Mode of Transport, By Application, By End User, By Region Top Key Players DHL Supply Chain, UPS Healthcare, Kuehne+Nagel, FedEx Express, DB Schenker Life Science Logistics, CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM Group), Agility Logistics, Marken (UPS subsidiary), Cryoport, Inc., World Courier (AmerisourceBergen), Biocair, GEODIS, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Movianto (Walden Group), Yusen Logistics, Zuellig Pharma, Panalpina (merged with DSV), Fiege Pharma, Softbox Systems (Cold Chain Technologies), Envirotainer

AI Integration: Major Potential

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in life science logistics streamlines the supply chain by introducing automation. AI can keep track of the transport of biological products across different nations, enabling their real-time monitoring. Automation reduces human intervention and accelerates the entire process. AI-based tools can plan and optimize transport routes and production schedules. They can also continuously monitor the temperature that is necessary during the transportation of vaccines and other temperature-controlled products. Thus, AI integration revolutionizes life science logistics, expediting the process and reducing errors.

Evolving Regulations: Major Limitation

The market faces formidable challenges, including rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes. Companies need to comply with the stringent regulations of the country in which the product is to be marketed. This poses a significant challenge as different nations have different regulations for packaging, storage, labeling, and transportation.

The Life Science Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5890

North America held a major revenue share of the market by 38% in 2024, due to the availability of a well-established supply chain infrastructure and favorable regulatory support. Key players, such as LifeScience Logistics, AmerTrans Logistics, and Kenco Group, are the major contributors to the market in North America. The increasing development of therapeutics and medical devices to cater to the health needs of the population also contributes to market growth. The shifting trend towards personalized medicines necessitates a specialized cold chain infrastructure.

The U.S. leads in life science logistics with mature infrastructure, strict FDA regulations, and advanced cold chain systems. Growth is driven by biologics, gene therapies, and real-time tracking technologies.

Canada’s life science logistics is expanding steadily, supported by U.S. trade integration, regulatory alignment, and cold chain investments. Challenges include geographic spread and infrastructure gaps in remote, underserved healthcare regions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing population, the burgeoning life sciences sector, and the growing demand for affordable medicines. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are emerging as a global hub for clinical trials, potentiating the demand for the timely delivery of pharmaceuticals. Government organizations provide funding to strengthen the supply chain infrastructure.

China’s logistics market is rapidly growing due to government support, biotech investment, and rising exports. Emphasis on smart warehouses, temperature monitoring, and traceability drives modernization despite regional quality disparities.

India sees the fastest growth in life science logistics, driven by pharma exports, vaccine production, and infrastructure policies. Cold chain expansion and regulatory reforms aim to meet global standards and scalability.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

The Life Science Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Service Type

The transportation segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024, due to advancements in supply chain solutions, such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain technology. Numerous temperature-sensitive products like vaccines, blood products, insulin, growth hormones, and other products require a specific cold chain infrastructure. This is driven by real-time monitoring through IoT-enabled sensors and specialized vessels. The increasing need to deliver products across diverse geographical locations for clinical trial purposes boosts the segment’s growth.

The inventory & order management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies focus on inventory & order management of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products. Companies need to keep records of the ordering, receiving, storing, and issuing of pharmaceutical products. This ensures compliance, prevents waste, and meets demand for crucial supplies. Advancements in sensor technologies provide notifications about low levels of products.

By Mode of Transport

The road segment held the largest revenue share of the life science logistics market in 2024. This segment dominated because of the increasing local demand for biological products. Road transportation is comparatively cost-effective, resulting in affordable products. This benefits both pharmaceutical companies and patients. Maintaining a consistent, specific temperature throughout the transportation is feasible. Road transportation ensures safe and efficient delivery of life science products.

The air segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Air transport is essential for the faster delivery of life science products to major international markets. Logistics companies offer compliant and reliable air freight solutions for pharmaceutical and life science goods. Airlines offer temperature-controlled shipping solutions to ensure timely delivery. They provide customized services with better storage and handling facilities without compromising the integrity of pharmaceutical products.

By Application

The pharmaceuticals segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the life science logistics market in 2024, due to the demand for affordable drugs for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic disorders. The availability of over-the-counter (OTC) medications and generic alternatives further potentiate the demand for pharmaceuticals. The increasing new product launches by pharmaceutical companies necessitate them to fulfill the growing needs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 50 novel drugs in 2024.

The clinical trials segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The increasing number of clinical trials, especially phase 2 and 3 trials, propels the segment’s growth. Phase 2 and 3 trials are conducted on a large scale at multiple centers, involving hundreds and thousands of subjects. They are also sometimes conducted in different nations. As of September 2025, 125,553 phase 2 and 3 trials are registered on the clinicaltrials.gov website.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By End-User

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the life science logistics market in 2024. The segmental growth is attributed to favorable infrastructure and suitable capital investment. The increasing competition among life science companies encourages them to expand their product pipelines and strengthen their market position. The growing demand for personalized medicines also necessitates life science companies to deliver drugs to the right patient at the right time.

The contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the forecast period. Large companies outsource their manufacturing to CMOs, as they provide services for preclinical, clinical, and commercial scales. The rising number of startups also potentiates the need for CMOs, as they lack appropriate manufacturing infrastructure. CMOs possess specialized infrastructure and relevant expertise to solve complex manufacturing problems.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Life Science Logistics Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings DHL Group DHL’s subsidiary, CRYOPDP, delivers white-glove, temperature-controlled logistics for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and advanced therapy sectors. FedEx Express FedEx manages the movement of clinical trials, including IMPs, medical kits, and biological samples. Biocair It specializes in life science logistics for clinical trials, pharma & biotech, offering time- and temperature-sensitive shipments. AmerTrans Logistics AmerTrans supplies cold chain logistics services for food and medical products.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

According to data from Towards Healthcare, various segments within the global life sciences industry are demonstrating robust growth trajectories driven by technological advancements, research expansion, and rising healthcare demands.

Life Science Consulting Market:

➢ The global life science consulting market was valued at USD 34.82 billion in 2024, increased to USD 38.08 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 84.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.38% between 2025 and 2034.

Life Science Consumables Market:

➢ The global life science consumables market stood at USD 29.88 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 31.51 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 50.71 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.44% from 2025 to 2034.

Life Science Equipment Market:

➢ The global life science equipment market was valued at USD 63.72 billion in 2024, grew to USD 67.76 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 120.82 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.

Life Science Microscopes Market:

➢ The global life science microscopes market was estimated at USD 3.55 billion in 2024, rose to USD 3.71 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach nearly USD 5.53 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2025 and 2034.

Life Science Lab Equipment Market:

➢ The global life science lab equipment market size was USD 57.71 billion in 2024, grew to USD 61.08 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 101.37 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2025 to 2034.

Life Sciences CRM Market:

➢ The global life sciences CRM market size was USD 1.24 billion in 2024, increased to USD 1.32 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period.

Life Sciences IT Market:

➢ The global life sciences IT market stood at USD 23.71 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 26.33 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach about USD 67.69 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 11.06% between 2025 and 2034.

Life Science Logistics Market:

➢ The global life science logistics market was valued at USD 127.7 billion in 2024, grew to USD 137.23 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 262.51 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.46% from 2025 to 2034.

Life Science Products Market:

➢ The global life science products market was USD 3.15 billion in 2024, increased to USD 3.48 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 8.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period.

Life Science Cloud Market:

➢ The global life science cloud market was valued at USD 25.28 billion in 2024, rose to USD 29.15 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 105.05 billion by 2034, witnessing a strong CAGR of 15.27% between 2025 and 2034.

Life Science Logistics Market Top Companies

• DHL Group

• FedEx Express

• Kuehne+Nagel

• Cryoport, Inc.

• LifeScience Logistics

• Marken

• Catalent Pharma Solutions

• Biocair

• Movianto

• Yusen Logistics

• Zuellig Pharma

• Fiege Pharma

• Softbox Systems

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5890

Recent Developments in the Life Science Logistics Market

➢In June 2025, LifeScience Logistics announced its expansion into Memphis, Tennessee, with an investment of $23.2 million. The state-of-the-art 625,000 square-foot facility contains temperature-controlled warehouse space and automation for finished goods trade distribution.

➢ In May 2025, Azenta Life Sciences launched CryoPod Carrier, a liquid nitrogen vapor-based platform, to provide a safe, portable, and trackable solution. The carrier was launched for the transport and handling of temperature-sensitive biological materials between labs.

➢ In April 2025, DHL Group announced that it invested €2 billion over the next five years to scale its logistics infrastructure for the life sciences and healthcare sectors. The investment will be distributed among different geographical locations, with 50% to the U.S., 25% to Asia-Pacific, and 25% to the EMEA region.

Life Science Logistics Market Segmentation

By Service Type

• Transportation

○ Road freight, air freight, and ocean freight

○ Cold chain (2–8°C, -20°C, -80°C) and ambient shipments

• Warehousing & Distribution

○ GDP/GMP-compliant facilities, bonded zones, temperature-controlled storage

• Packaging & Labeling Services

○ Custom kitting, labeling (for clinical trials and commercial shipments)

• Inventory & Order Management

○ Serialization, track & trace, lot-level recall readiness

• Value-Added Services

○ Returns, reverse logistics, consulting, and customs clearance

By Mode of Transport

• Air (Critical for Biologics and Time-Sensitive Shipments)

• Road (Highly Used in Regional/Last-Mile Logistics)

• Sea (Used for bulk shipments, long shelf-life products)

By Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Clinical Trials

• Medical Devices

• Vaccines & Diagnostics

• Cell & Gene Therapy (High-growth niche, requires ultra-cold logistics)

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

• Healthcare Providers & Distributors

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• Diagnostic Labs & Hospitals

By Region

• North America

○ U.S.

○ Canada

• Asia Pacific

○ China

○ Japan

○ India

○ South Korea

○ Thailand

• Europe

○ Germany

○ UK

○ France

○ Italy

○ Spain

○ Sweden

○ Denmark

○ Norway

• Latin America

○ Brazil

○ Mexico

○ Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

○ South Africa

○ UAE

○ Saudi Arabia

○ Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5890

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest