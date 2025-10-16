Civica To Launch Long-Acting Insulin Glargine in the US in January 2026

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit pharmaceutical company Civica will launch an affordable long-acting insulin – insulin glargine-yfgn in pre-filled pens – at the lowest list price in the current long-acting insulin market. Civica insulin glargine will be available in the United States beginning January 1, 2026. In California, the product will carry the "CalRx" brand.

"Civica will provide insulin glargine at a single low, transparent price, without the hidden rebates and unfair markups that harm consumers," said Ned McCoy, President and CEO of Civica. "Our insulin initiative aligns with our mission of doing what is in the best interest of patients."

Civica plans to distribute its insulin glargine to pharmacies across the United States for $45 for a box of five pens, a significant discount in many cases to current prices. Civica recommends that pharmacies and health plans set a maximum recommended price for consumers of no more than $55. This stable, transparent price contrasts with copay assistance programs offered by other manufacturers, which require patients to register for access to programs that can change at any time.

Civica was established in 2018 by health systems and philanthropies to increase the reliability of the drug supply chain and reduce drug shortages and related high prices in the United States.

"Through the partnership we formed with Civica more than six years ago, BCBSA and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans are making an impact on the prescription drug affordability crisis, providing lifesaving medications, now to include insulin, at a price people can afford," said BCBSA President & CEO Kim Keck. "Further, CivicaScript's Maximum Retail Price policy introduced an unparalleled degree of pricing transparency, with QR codes that anyone can scan on every product label. For health care providers, caregivers, and patients the ability to immediately compare drug prices is a game changer."

"Too often, people who use insulin products are forced to skip doses or take less than prescribed amounts due to high costs," said Dr. Aaron J. Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D, which has joined with more than 25 other philanthropic partners and the states of California and Virginia to support Civica's development of three commonly prescribed insulin types. "The availability of Civica's insulin glargine provides a low-cost readily accessible option for people living with diabetes."

Insulin Glargine-yfgn is indicated to improve glycemic control in adult and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus. Civica's product, which is interchangeable with Lantus®1 (insulin glargine), will be manufactured by Biocon Biologics under its existing U.S. marketing approval.

"Biocon Biologics' partnership with Civica to launch Insulin Glargine reflects our shared commitment to tackling some of America's most urgent healthcare challenges—notably, ensuring access to affordable medicines for those who need them the most," said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, Ltd. "This partnership marks a meaningful step forward in expanding access to essential insulins for patients across the United States."

Founded in 2018 by innovative healthcare leaders nationwide, Civica is a pharmaceutical nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the accessibility, affordability and quality of essential generic injectables and biosimilar insulins. With 60 members, including leading health systems, hospitals, and philanthropic organizations, Civica supplies more than 70 essential medicines to over 1,400 hospitals, supporting care for over 90 million patients. By committing to long-term contracts and targeting six months of safety stock, we help stabilize the market and reduce the impact of shortages.

Do not dilute or mix Insulin Glargine-yfgn with any other insulin or solution. If mixed or diluted, the solution may become cloudy, and the onset of action/time to peak effect may be altered in an unpredictable manner. Do not administer Insulin Glargine-yfgn via an insulin pump or intravenously because hypoglycemia can occur. For full prescribing information and patient information, including warnings and precautions, potential adverse reactions and drug interactions, please refer to the Prescribing Information, available here. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit Med Watch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

