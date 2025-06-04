Oracle Enables Automation of Drug Supply Management Across Vendors and Studies to Help Speed and Simplify Clinical Trials

New vendor-agnostic interoperability advancements in Oracle Randomization and Trial Supply Management enable drug pooling and seamless supply management automation across multiple trials

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New interoperability advancements in Oracle's enterprise-grade Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) solution are helping simplify and optimize drug supply management across complex clinical trials and multiple therapeutic areas. New drug pooling and interoperability enhancements enable sponsors and CROs to control drug inventory across various clinical trials simultaneously using the same investigational product. This aids in reducing inefficiencies and waste, and accelerating trial execution timelines. In addition, Oracle RTSM now supports fully integrated supply management with SAP, Almac, Fisher Clinical Services, Catalent, and PMD—to help the right drug reach the right site at the right time, regardless of the study's technology platform.

Built on the security, performance and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), RTSM delivers end-to-end automation for drug supply ordering, tracking, and allocation across RTSM systems and clinical sites. This supports a growing demand for multi-vendor strategies and cross-trial flexibility. RTSM also offers built in analytics to provide centralized inventory levels, shipment statuses, and drug usage across the user's trial portfolio and multiple workflow streams. RTSM is part of Oracle's broad portfolio of integrated clinical trial applications.

These changes reflect Oracle's strategy of prioritizing interoperability, connectivity, AI-driven automation, and agentic workflows. This approach underpins Oracle's vision to unify its life sciences and clinical applications, such as electronic health records, to create an intelligent, continuously learning ecosystem that can help accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and improve care. In this environment, hospitals will be able to initiate trials quickly, identify eligible patients at the point of care, and continuously capture real-world data—making research more connected, intelligent, and patient-centric.

"Our latest enhancements reflect Oracle's continued commitment to interoperability and to delivering an open and connected ecosystem—empowering sponsors to accelerate innovation, reduce complexity, and drive better outcomes for patients," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Today's clinical trials often span multiple studies, systems, and vendors. By enabling drug pooling and supply management automation across platforms, we're helping organizations manage inventory more efficiently, optimize resources, and move promising therapies forward faster."

For more information about Oracle's integrated clinical trial portfolio and services, visit oracle.com/life.

About Oracle Life Sciences



Oracle Life Sciences is a leader in cloud technology, pharmaceutical research, and consulting, trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance, throughout the therapeutic development lifecycle, including pre- and post-drug launch activities. With more than 20 years of experience, Oracle Life Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development and leveraging real-world evidence to deliver innovation and accelerate advancements—empowering the Life Sciences industry to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.oracle.com/lifesciences.

About Oracle



Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks



Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-enables-automation-of-drug-supply-management-across-vendors-and-studies-to-help-speed-and-simplify-clinical-trials-302472579.html

SOURCE Oracle