Study Finds Diabetes Medication Reduces Risk Of Death And Heart Disease In People With Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - A study conducted by Arthritis Research Canada has revealed that certain diabetes medications, specifically glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1-RAs) like semaglutide (Ozempic), reduced the risk of death and heart attacks in people with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus, who also have type 2 diabetes.

People living with these autoimmune diseases are at a higher risk of heart problems due to the chronic inflammation associated with these diseases. When combined with cardiac risk factors like type 2 diabetes and obesity—both of which involve ongoing low-level inflammation—these risks increase even further.

While GLP-1-RAs have been shown to lower the risk of serious heart and stroke complications in the general population with type 2 diabetes, their effects on individuals with autoimmune diseases have not been thoroughly investigated. This study aimed to compare the impacts of starting GLP-1-RAs versus dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4is), like linagliptin (Tradjenta) on the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death among patients with various autoimmune diseases and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers used administrative health data from British Columbia to analyze a group of patients aged 18 and older with various autoimmune diseases and type 2 diabetes who initiated either GLP-1-RAs or DPP-4is between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2021. The study found that those who started on GLP-1-RAs had a lower risk of all-cause mortality and major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, compared to those who started on DPP-4is. These findings were similar among people without the included autoimmune diseases.

“These findings suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists may offer a critical advantage in managing diabetes and cardiovascular risk in patients with inflammatory arthritis,” said Antonio Aviña-Zubieta, Senior Scientist at Arthritis Research Canada and Principal Investigator in this study. “Given the increased risk of heart disease in this population, the study highlights the potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists as a preferred treatment option for diabetes, paving the way for improved health outcomes and longevity.”

For more details on this study click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people impacted by arthritis through patient-centred research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada’s scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada