Strata Oncology Announces Presentations on Proprietary Multivariate Biomarkers at North America Conference on Lung Cancer and San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Results include support for utility of Immunotherapy Response Score for individualized treatment decision-making in NSCLC and pan-tumor predictive power of Antibody-Drug Conjugate Treatment Response Score

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Strata Oncology, Inc. (“Strata”), a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter cancer treatment, today announced that it will present new data in scientific posters at the 2023 North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC) taking place December 1-3, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 5-9, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

The data to be presented includes results for innovative, proprietary predictive biomarkers for response to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) -- the Immunotherapy Response Score (IRS) and ADC Treatment Response Score (ADC TRS), respectively. Strata has developed these biomarkers and others using data collected through an observational clinical trial protocol called the Strata Trial® (NCT03061305). All of these biomarkers take advantage of the company’s unique molecular profiling platform that combines DNA and quantitative RNA sequencing on a single small tumor tissue sample.

“Many of the most exciting recent advances in cancer treatment – such as immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates – do not currently have biomarkers that can accurately predict response. Strata has taken on this challenge by advancing multivariate predictive treatment selection algorithms that capture the complex biology required for a tumor response,” said Scott Tomlins, M.D., Ph.D., Strata Oncology co-founder and chief medical officer. “We believe that this type of strategy is required to fully realize the potential of precision oncology to improve patient outcomes. We look forward to sharing our latest advances at NACLC and SABCS.”

Poster presentation details are below. Both posters will be available on the Strata Oncology website following the presentation.

North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC)

Poster Title: Validation of Immunotherapy Response Score (IRS) for Predicting Pembrolizumab Monotherapy Benefit in First Line (1L) Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 2, 5:40-6:55 PM CST

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Poster Title: A Multivariate Biomarker to Guide Antibody-Drug Conjugate Selection and Provide Insight on Response Differences Across Breast Cancer Subtypes

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, December 6, 12:00-2:00 PM CST

