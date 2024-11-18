Nasdaq-Listed Prenetics and David Beckham Officially Launch IM8 Health

Beckham is a strategic investor in Prenetics and Co-Founding Partner for IM8

IM8 launch marks a bold entry into the $187 billion global consumer health market

Launch follows recently announced Prenetics’ acquisition of Europa, one of the largest sports nutrition distributors in the U.S.

IM8 is now available at www.IM8health.com, shipping to 31 countries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics, (NASDAQ: PRE) a leading health sciences company, in partnership with David Beckham, today announced the official launch of IM8. This groundbreaking health and wellness brand introduces two premium products, Daily Ultimate Essentials and Daily Ultimate Longevity, both now available for purchase at IM8health.com, with shipping to 31 countries, including free shipping to United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong.

David Beckham, Co-Founding Partner of IM8 said, “Health and wellness have always been a priority for me, both on and off the field. We wanted to create something that helps people to feel their best every day—and with IM8, we’ve done that. We’ve brought together a world-leading team of scientists to create something unique and effective, and I’m excited to be able to share it with the world.” David added, “I have personally experienced the positive impact that IM8 has had on my health, energy and focus. Together with Prenetics, IM8 is harnessing the best of science and innovation, helping people take charge of their health and wellness.”

IM8 Products:

IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials is an advanced all-in-one powder engineered to replace the complexity of 16 separate daily supplements. It contains a robust profile of 92 nutrient-rich ingredients, highlighted by clinical doses of CoQ10 for heart health and MSM for joint & muscle support. The formula features a pioneering blend of pre-, pro-, and postbiotics to optimize gut health and nutrient absorption. Combined with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, superfoods, greens, and adaptogens, it provides unmatched, comprehensive daily nutrition, — all in a delicious Acai and mixed berries drink you’ll look forward to savoring every day.

Clinically Proven. Third-Party Tested

In a 12-week randomized clinical trial being conducted by the San Francisco Research Institute, IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials demonstrated outstanding benefits in just 30 days:

93% of participants felt a noticeable boost in daily energy levels.

73% experienced greater endurance during physical activity.

60% felt less bloated and had improved digestion.

60% saw visible changes in the health of their hair, skin, and nails.

The study is ongoing, but these early findings already showcase the powerful impact of IM8’s 92 nutrient-rich ingredients. More details can be found on the National Library of Medicine clinicaltrials.gov link here*.

IM8 Daily Ultimate Longevity, is a daily single capsule crafted for cellular rejuvenation and healthy aging, designed to support NAD+ levels and powered by patent-pending Cell Rejuvenation Technology 8 (CRT8)®. Both products are Vegan, non-GMO, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, making them accessible to health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Together, IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials takes care of your “today,” providing everything your body needs for peak daily performance, while IM8 Daily Ultimate Longevity ensures your “tomorrow,” supporting healthy aging and cellular renewal for long-term vitality.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics / IM8 said, “We are incredibly excited to unveil IM8 to the world—a brand that represents the pinnacle of health and wellness. This journey has been fueled by our commitment to delivering unmatched quality, built on the foundation of Prenetics, backed by clinical science and third-party testing.” Danny added, “Launching IM8 with David has been incredible. Together with David and our world-class Scientific Advisory Board, we’ve created something truly unique—products that bring the best of science, nutrition, and convenience into people’s everyday lives. IM8 is more than just supplements; it’s a new standard in optimal daily nutrition. We’re here to help people transform their health with products they can trust and that deliver real results.”

What Makes IM8 Unique

IM8 stands out with its unparalleled approach, combining premium, clinically-dosed ingredients with the guidance of a world-class Scientific Advisory Board. This exceptional team brings together expertise from academia, medicine, and space science to ensure that our formulas deliver unmatched efficacy and innovation.

Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

Dr. Dawn Mussallem – Oncologist, Mayo Clinic

Dr. James Green – Former Chief Scientist, NASA

Prof. Suzanne Devkota – Director of Microbiome Research, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Dr. David Katz – Founding Director, Yale University Prevention Research Center

Prof. Stephen Anton – Professor of Aging and Physiology, University of Florida

Dr. James Dinicolantonio – Cardiovascular Research Scientist

Prof. Ock K. Chun – Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Connecticut



IM8 Pricing Information:

Welcome launch offer: Receive a free welcome kit, including our signature red cup (valued at $28) and five free travel sachets (valued at $18).

Daily Ultimate Essentials: $79 for subscription ($99 one-time) – a powerful, all-in-one formula designed to replace 16 supplements with 92 nutrient-rich ingredients, in a delicious, easy-to-drink format.

$79 for subscription ($99 one-time) – a powerful, all-in-one formula designed to replace 16 supplements with 92 nutrient-rich ingredients, in a delicious, easy-to-drink format. Daily Ultimate Longevity: $75 for subscription ($95 one-time) – a daily capsule designed to support NAD+ levels for cellular rejuvenation and healthy aging.

$75 for subscription ($95 one-time) – a daily capsule designed to support NAD+ levels for cellular rejuvenation and healthy aging. The Beckham Stack: $129 for subscription ($154 one-time) – combines Essentials and Longevity for a comprehensive health solution for today and tomorrow.



Shipping to 31 countries, with free shipping to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

To get started on your health and wellness journey, please visit IM8health.com.

High-resolution images and press kit can be downloaded from:

https://IM8health.com/press

ABOUT PRENETICS

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand and Europa, the top sports distribution company in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our $200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. This is followed by ACT Genomics, which has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors, and CircleDNA, which uses NGS to offer comprehensive DNA tests. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com.

ABOUT DAVID BECKHAM

David Beckham was the first English football player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France. His career spanned 20 years with some of the most successful clubs in the world: Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England team, which he captained for six years.

Since retiring from football in 2013, Beckham has worked with world-leading brands including Adidas, Tudor, Hugo Boss, Stella Artois and Sands. In 2018, he became a founder and co-owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF, the culmination of his lifelong ambition to own a football club and the start of an exciting new chapter.

In 2019, David founded the content studio, Studio 99. The studio operates both editorial and commercial production, and specialises in developing and producing premium documentary features, series and formats for global platforms and networks, including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Studio 99’s recent work has included the Emmy award-winning documentary series “BECKHAM” (Netflix) and the compelling documentaries “99”, about Manchester United’s extraordinary treble-winning season, and “Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything” (both for Amazon Prime Video). The studio also produces commercial content for globally recognised brands such as Nespresso, EA Sports, Tudor and Maserati.

In February 2022, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the world’s largest sports and entertainment licensing company, announced a strategic partnership with David Beckham to co-own and manage Beckham’s global brand. In connection with the partnership, David Beckham became a shareholder in ABG and joined a roster of ABG’s growing entertainment portfolio that includes some of the world’s most celebrated athletes and iconic sports brands, such as Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, and Sports Illustrated.

Throughout his life, Beckham has been committed to supporting charities and projects that seek to drive change for the better. In 2024, he was appointed Ambassador for The King’s Foundation, which looks to nature and tradition to build thriving, sustainable communities and transform lives by offering education programmes that protect traditional skills and knowledge for future generations. He has worked with UNICEF for nearly 20 years as a Goodwill Ambassador, a role that promotes and protects the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children. In 2015, David launched the 7 Fund with UNICEF—a unique partnership to give vulnerable and disadvantaged children the opportunity to reach their full potential. He also campaigns for Malaria No More, using his platform to ensure the world and its leaders hear the urgent message of the malaria fight. Additionally, in his position as Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council (BFC), David helps promote and nurture British fashion and the UK’s creative industries.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Investor Relations Contact:

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Ellen Marchant

Senior Director, Communications for David Beckham

emarchant@authentic.com