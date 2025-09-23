Kerstin Papenfuss, director of Therapeutics at Deep Science Ventures, is a proven leader in therapeutic venture creation, translating groundbreaking scientific ideas into successful companies. With a PhD in tumour immunology and an Executive MBA, her career spans impactful roles at LifeArc and the UK’s Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, where she incubated companies like PureSpring.

In her role at Deep Science Ventures DSV, Kerstin has built the pharma sector from scratch, founding 10 therapeutics and enabling tech companies and managing a portfolio of 15, including one exit. She’s secured major collaborations, holds five board directorships, and champions female entrepreneurship in deep tech.