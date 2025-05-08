Forever Labs Announces Spinout of SuperShot Inc. and Appoints New CEO

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Labs, a pioneer in stem cell banking and regenerative medicine, today announced the formal spinout of SuperShot Inc. as an independent company. Concurrent with this strategic move, the board has appointed Kevin Virgil as the new Chief Executive Officer of Forever Labs.

Strategic repositioning strengthens both companies' focus on innovative healthcare solutions

The spinout enables both companies to focus on their core missions while maintaining strong collaborative ties. Forever Labs' founders, Steven Clausnitzer and Mark Katakowski, will lead SuperShot Inc., while Virgil will helm Forever Labs' continued innovation in stem cell preservation and therapeutics.

"This spinout represents a natural evolution for both companies," said Steven Clausnitzer, co-founder of Forever Labs. "SuperShot has reached a stage where it deserves dedicated leadership and resources. We're incredibly excited to focus our energies on SuperShot while knowing Forever Labs remains in excellent hands with Kevin at the helm."

Mark Katakowski, Forever Labs co-founder and Chief Science Officer, added: "Forever Labs and SuperShot have created significant and distinct opportunities. This strategic separation enables each company to maximize its potential, and realize its unique vision."

Kevin Virgil brings entrepreneurial experience to his new role at Forever Labs, having previously founded and scaled a data analytics company. As a longtime client of Forever Labs, Virgil has firsthand appreciation for the company's mission and potential.

"I've been passionate about Forever Labs since I first became a client," said Virgil. "The opportunity to lead this remarkable team is both humbling and exhilarating. We are positioned at the forefront of a revolution in longevity medicine and metabolic health, and I'm committed to building on the incredible foundation that Steven and Mark have established."

The leadership transition and company spinout are effective immediately. Both companies will continue to operate from their current locations while maintaining their respective research partnerships and customer commitments.

About Forever Labs

Forever Labs is a consumer healthcare company and operates America's only ISO-certified adult stem cell processing laboratory. The company enables clients to store their stem cells for potential future use in treating age-related risk factors, injuries and other chronic diseases.

About SuperShot Inc.

SuperShot Inc. develops innovative platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapeutic interventions. Founded as a spinout from Forever Labs, the company is led by Steven Clausnitzer and Mark Katakowski.

