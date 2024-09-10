Solventum Launches All-In-One, Extended-Wear Wound Dressing for V.A.C.® Therapy

New V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing makes negative pressure wound therapy more accessible, less painful

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today announced the launch of the V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing, an integrated dressing and drape that can be applied in less than two minutesi and worn by patients for up to seven daysii.

Traditional dressings for negative pressure wound therapy typically take more than twice as long to apply, require a multi-step process of measuring and cutting separate foam and adhesive components, and may need to be changed three or more times a week.

The new V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing is the next evolution in V.A.C.® Therapy. It has an all-in-one dressing and drape design that simplifies application and reduces the time and training required for dressing application and changes. It also features a built-in perforated, non-adherent layer that reduces tissue ingrowth and makes dressing removal less painful.

“I’m impressed with how intuitive the V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing is to apply. My colleagues and staff can learn how to use the dressing without extensive or prolonged training,” said Dr. Ralph J. Napolitano, Jr, DPM, CWSP, FACFAS, director of Wound Care and Healing at OrthoNeuro in Columbus, OH. “This product is an important innovation in wound care that has the potential to improve outcomes, save both time and money, and enhance the overall patient and clinician experience.”

The V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing is indicated for wounds as deep as 6cm including chronic, acute, traumatic, subacute, and dehisced wounds, as well as partial thickness burns, ulcers (such as diabetic, pressure or venous insufficiency), flaps, and grafts. Shown to reduce therapy application time by 61 percenti, the V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing can also reduce costs by 41 percent at the hospital bedside due to less frequent dressing changesiii and reduce the number of home nursing visits by 67 percent per weekiv*.

“Being able to quickly and safely apply the dressing to deeper and more varied types of wounds, and for it to stay in place for a longer period of time means a reduction in dressing changes, home care visits, and trips to the clinic,” said Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, a practicing wound and ostomy care nurse with over four decades of experience. “Because wound care often extends beyond a hospital stay, making the treatment less burdensome and less painful allows patients to get back to their lives more quickly and enables clinicians to ensure consistency of care throughout the healing journey.”

V.A.C.® Therapy is associated with significantly shorter wound healing time.v It has been used worldwide for almost three decades to treat more than 10 million wounds, which are on the rise, largely driven by aging populations and the increased prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity.vi The V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing enables V.A.C.® Therapy to be used on a wider range of patients across the continuum of care in both acute and post-acute settings.

“Solventum is committed to overcoming clinical challenges and improving access to care so that more patients may benefit from V.A.C.® Therapy, one of the most studied and effective advanced wound treatments available today,” said Chris Barry, executive vice president and group president, Medical Surgical, Solventum. “We are proud to be a pioneering leader in wound care, and we will continue our legacy of innovation by empowering and equipping healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver better, smarter, and safer treatments to their patients.”

Previewed in 2023 at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care, the V.A.C.® Peel and Place Dressing is available now in the United States and Canada. Additional global regulatory submissions and approvals are pending.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers’ toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients’ lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at

Disclosures

Dr. Napolitano is a consultant and speaker for Solventum and Engineered Tissue Solutions. He is also a speaker for Ortho Dermatologics.

Dot Weir is a consultant and speaker for Solventum.

