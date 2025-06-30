FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to TOBY’s AI-Powered Urine Test for Early Bladder Cancer Detection

BOSTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBY, Inc., a biotech startup advancing non-invasive cancer detection through urine-based volatilomics and Artificial Intelligence, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its TOBY Test for Bladder Cancer.

"This designation validates the potential of our one-step urine test to detect bladder cancer at its most treatable stage," said Matthew Laskowski, chief executive officer of TOBY. "We now have a unique opportunity to work more closely with the FDA, accelerate our clinical development, and make early, accessible, and affordable cancer screening a reality."

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the U.S. yet remains one of the costliest to manage due to its high recurrence and reliance on invasive surveillance tools like cystoscopy. TOBY's test provides a painless, low-cost alternative—analyzing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in a single urine sample using gas chromatography–mass spectrometry and proprietary AI to generate a real-time cancer risk score.

The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program offers more frequent interactions with FDA and prioritized submission review for technologies that provide significant advantages over current standards of care.

"This milestone is a leap forward not only for TOBY but for the patients and clinicians we aim to serve," said Laskowski. "We founded TOBY to uncover what conventional methods often miss. With FDA's support, we're one step closer to making early cancer detection effortless and accessible for everyone."

TOBY is also preparing for multi-cancer clinical studies to validate the platform's accuracy, generalizability, and clinical value—laying the groundwork for large-scale screening based on VOC biomarkers and AI.

About TOBY, Inc:

Founded in 2023 and named after Sherlock Holmes's trusted bloodhound, TOBY is pioneering urine-based cancer screening using volatilomics and artificial intelligence. Its platform is designed to detect more than ten cancers from a single non-invasive sample—representing over 60% of global cancer cases. TOBY's mission is to make early detection routine, accessible, and precise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-grants-breakthrough-device-designation-to-tobys-ai-powered-urine-test-for-early-bladder-cancer-detection-302493602.html

SOURCE TOBY, Inc.