Syntax Bio Launches with Strategic Backing from Astellas Venture Management LLC and Illumina Ventures

Syntax Bio, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, has launched with backing from Astellas Venture Management LLC and Illumina Ventures. Other investors include DCVCBio, Civilization Ventures, EGB Capital, and Portal Innovations.





The Syntax Cellgorithm platform mimics human developmental processes at the epigenetic level, using a modified CRISPR system to regulate endogenous genes in an automatic and temporally controlled manner. To date, Syntax Bio has raised $15 million to advance its cell differentiation discovery platform and was co-founded by Ryan Clarke, PhD, and Professor Brad Merrill, PhD, from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“We believe that making cell therapy more accessible hinges on reducing costs by streamlining the manufacturing process, and Syntax Bio’s innovative approach offers a potentially promising solution to current industry challenges,” noted William Watt, PhD, President of Astellas Venture Management LLC.

“Cellgorithm technology mimics natural developmental processes by directly activating programs in the human genome and providing instruction sets to make specific cell types,” said Andy May, DPhil, Executive Chairperson of Syntax Bio and Entrepreneur-in-Residence, DCVCBio.

By accelerating cell differentiation, Syntax Bio’s technology significantly reduces the time required to generate high-value cell types, overcoming longstanding challenges in stem-cell-derived therapies.

Ron Mazumder, PhD, Partner at Illumina Ventures said, “Syntax’s technology is a powerful system with the potential to democratize the cell therapy industry. We are eager to support Syntax in this endeavor.”

Syntax Bio is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Chicago that is focused on generating therapeutic-grade cells from stem cells leveraging its novel Cellgorithm platform technology.

