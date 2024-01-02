Starton Therapeutics Announces the Launch of STARSILON a Novel Proprietary Transdermal PATCH Delivery Platform

Novel platform technology potentially expands the number of active pharmaceutical ingredients that can be delivered transdermally

Technology offers a unique approach to maintaining concentration gradient to achieve higher drug delivery rates and maintain delivery rates for a longer duration to achieve therapeutic delivery of difficult to formulate APIs

Expected to strengthen Starton’s long-term patent portfolio by filing several provisional patent applications and significantly enhance Starton’s ability to incorporate a platform technology to accelerate and expand transdermal drug product development

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary dermal technologies, announced today that it has filed provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for unique and novel approaches to incorporate various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into transdermal drug delivery systems, where such APIs have typically been difficult to incorporate in a transdermal drug delivery system platform. The Company’s current and future programs are expected to benefit from the application of these proprietary technologies.

Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to file these provisional patent applications with the USPTO, confirming broad protection of our transdermal delivery programs. This continuous delivery method of use takes advantage of our unique approach to lowering drug exposure and AUC (area-under-the-curve) to potentially improve efficacy and safety. We have successfully proven in laboratory models the novel delivery with five diverse and difficult active ingredients. The technology can potentially expand our portfolio of continuous delivery products to the benefit of patients.”

If ultimately granted as US patents, the provisional patent applications include claims aimed at using a specified composition to obtain drug delivery with APIs that possess physical characteristics not amenable to standard transdermal delivery systems. A typical solubilized drug-in-adhesive technology is most commonly employed for transdermal patches which has been found to have limited applicability for these difficult to work with APIs. The technology described in the provisional applications offer viable alternatives to the typical solubilized drug-in-adhesive transdermal platform and enables the Company to pursue its goal to achieve continuous and low-dose delivery of various molecules, such as those in use for oncology, inflammation, and CNS activities with the potential for significant improvement in efficacy, reduction in toxicity and improved tolerance. In addition, the new technology can potentially reduce the size of transdermal patches and expand the period of release.

The provisional patent applications are expected to be converted to full utility patent application in 2024 and 2025, and, if patents issue therefrom, the patents will have base patent terms extending to 2044 and 2045, respectively, excluding any patent term adjustments or patent term extensions which may provide additional protection.

Starton retains full global ownership of the provisional patent applications with the technology and methodology being developed internally.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Investors@startontx.com



