TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Aug. 5, St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney performed Australia’s first implant of the SynCardia temporary Total Artificial Heart. The patient, a 50-year-old male suffering from total heart failure, is the first recipient of the Total Artificial Heart in the Southern Hemisphere. The surgery was performed by heart surgeons Drs. Phillip Spratt and Paul Jansz. View extensive Media Coverage