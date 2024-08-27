Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce that Nanocyn(R) Disinfectant & Sanitizer has been Approved by the Australian TGA as Effective Against Candida auris and C-Diff

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, and animal health care, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, announce that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved extended claims for Nanocyn® Disinfectant and Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma for its partner MicroSafe using Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® technology.

Nanocyn® was previously approved by the TGA and entered into The Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods with a 15 second kill time against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19), and a 30 second kill time against Norovirus (Gastro), Influenza A (H1N1), and bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The TGA has now also approved Nanocyn® for use against Candida auris (C. auris) and Clostritium Difficile (C. diff.) in ten minutes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has previously approved Nanocyn® as an effective bactericidal (MRSA, Salmonella), virucidal (Mpox, SARS-CoV-2), and fungicidal disinfectant for use on pre-cleaned, hard, non-porous surfaces.

“The MicroSafe Group is proud to have Nanocyn®‘s effectiveness further validated by the TGA, especially against critical pathogens like C. auris and C. difficile,” said Safa Qadumi, CEO of MicroSafe Group. These claims highlight Nanocyn®‘s rapid, non-toxic disinfection capabilities, providing hospitals and other settings with a safe and effective solution to combat harmful infections and enhance patient safety,” Mrs. Qadumi added.

“We are excited to obtain these additional claims from the Australian TGA, as we continue to make advancements as a broad-use technology against harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi, while meeting high safety standards,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “According to the CDC, C. auris can cause severe multidrug-resistant illness in hospitalized patients, and C. diff causes inflammation of the colon and can be life-threatening. Our Microcyn technology creates a safer environment for all patients.”

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma’s products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

About MicroSafe Group DMCC

The MicroSafe Group has operations in several international countries with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only those products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare - products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors for Europe, West Asia and North Africa may contact Safwan Abdallah, COO of MicroSafe Group at info@microsafecare.com. For Australia please contact MicroSafe Australia’s Managing Director Matt Seifert, at info@microsafe.com.au. More information can be found at www.microsafe.com and www.microsafe.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “develop,” “anticipate,” “expect” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nanocyn® is a registered trademark of MicroSafe Group DMCC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

