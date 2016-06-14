Sofie Biosciences Oversubscribes An Investment Round

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofie Biosciences, a diagnostics company developing technologies for PET in vivo molecular imaging, announced today the completion of a $3.7M financing, representing an oversubscription of nearly $1M. PET, or positron emission tomography, is a non-invasive, translational imaging technology that quantitatively and safely measures the biology of disease.

The company intends to utilize funds from this latest financing round to begin to address unmet clinical needs with new generations of diagnostic imaging agents and scanners.

Sofie’s President & CEO, Patrick Phelps, stated: “We are pleased to announce the quick completion of this financing round at a challenging time for private investments in the diagnostics sector. This reiterates the ongoing commitment by our investors and founders.”

About Sofie Biosciences:

Sofie Biosciences looks to increase the adoption and application diversity of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by removing traditional barriers of cost and complexity. By combining novel PET imaging agents with innovative imaging and radiochemistry systems, Sofie provides researchers and physicians with better tools to investigate the biology of disease.

For more information about Sofie’s PET products, please visit: http://www.sofiebio.com

