Biotech Beach

Sofie Biosciences Oversubscribes An Investment Round

June 14, 2016 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofie Biosciences, a diagnostics company developing technologies for PET in vivo molecular imaging, announced today the completion of a $3.7M financing, representing an oversubscription of nearly $1M. PET, or positron emission tomography, is a non-invasive, translational imaging technology that quantitatively and safely measures the biology of disease.

SOFIE is combining new PET imaging probes with innovative imaging and chemistry systems to provide researchers and physicians with technologies to better investigate the biology of disease. By empowering a wide array of people with valuable, translational imaging tools, SOFIE is making PET scans more accessible and increasing the diversity of its applications.

The company intends to utilize funds from this latest financing round to begin to address unmet clinical needs with new generations of diagnostic imaging agents and scanners.

Sofie’s President & CEO, Patrick Phelps, stated: “We are pleased to announce the quick completion of this financing round at a challenging time for private investments in the diagnostics sector. This reiterates the ongoing commitment by our investors and founders.”

About Sofie Biosciences:

Sofie Biosciences looks to increase the adoption and application diversity of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by removing traditional barriers of cost and complexity. By combining novel PET imaging agents with innovative imaging and radiochemistry systems, Sofie provides researchers and physicians with better tools to investigate the biology of disease.

For more information about Sofie’s PET products, please visit: http://www.sofiebio.com

Media contact:
Philipp Czernin, COO
Philipp.czernin@sofiebio.com
+1 310 569 0617

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20131001/MM90302LOGO

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sofie-biosciences-oversubscribes-an-investment-round-300283421.html

SOURCE Sofie Biosciences

