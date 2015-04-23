Small Biotech Clovis Oncology’s Breakthrough Drugs May Catch the Eye of Pfizer, Roche

April 23, 2015

By Riley McDermid, BioSpace.com Breaking News Sr. Editor

Boulder, Colo.-based Clovis Oncology is in a better position now to entertain potential suitors than it was in 2013, after a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst, Terence Flynn, said in a note earlier this month that there’s at least a 30 percent chance the $2.9 billion Clovis will be acquired.

Now, with both of Clovis’ lung and ovarian cancer therapies receiving breakthrough status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it’s only a matter of time before larger companies come calling, said a report in Bloomberg Thursday.“It’s fairly noteworthy that a small biotech gets breakthrough designation on two of their products,” Jon Loth, a money manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Small Cap Growth Opportunities fund, told the news service.

Also of note? Big partnership deals inked by Clovis in the intervening two years. Biotech giant GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK) said in November it will partner with the scrappy Clovis on a new Phase I/II trial of an experimental oral combination therapy targeting mutant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) in non-small cell lung cancer.

The trial to test the combo of rociletinib and trametinib is planned for the first half of 2015. It will primarily test the safety and activity of the combination in patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC who were previously treated with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

“We have seen significant activity in EGFR mutant NSCLC patients treated with rociletinib monotherapy, and so an important next step in our research is to examine rociletinib in combination with other targeted therapies that may also impact acquired resistance to EGFR inhibitors,” said Lecia Sequist, the lead investigator for the study and medical doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

All patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC eventually develop resistance to EGFR TKI therapy, said Clovis, with the T790M gene usually the primary resistant mutation, cropping up in 60 percent of patients treated with first- and second-generation EGFR inhibitors.

“We’ve seen a sufficient amount of data to whet the appetite but we really haven’t seen a large enough sample size to say ‘OK, you know what? This is definitely a consistent effect and this drug really appears to be working in this unmet need,’” Brian Klein, a New York-based analyst at Stifel Financial Corp, told Bloomberg. “But management certainly has a history of selling a company at a time that is most beneficial for investors and I would say that they would probably pursue that route again.”

Rociletinib is designed to target the T790M and the activating mutations of EGFR (L858R and Del19). So far, it has shown some success in clinical activity and tolerability in Phase I/II studies of patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC. Trametinib inhibits mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK), which determines MAPK pathway signaling, thus inhibiting growth factor-mediated signaling and cellular proliferation.

Combining the two shows an enormous amount of potential, said executives at Clovis on Tuesday.

“As we continue to see compelling activity for rociletinib single-agent therapy at our selected dose, we look forward to exploring combination trials in both T790M-positive and T790M-negative patients,” said Patrick Mahaffy, president and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “We believe that given the tolerability profile of rociletinib, particularly its lack of cutaneous toxicity, it may be a good candidate for combination therapy with trametinib, and other relevant targeted therapies. We intend to announce additional combination studies over the next few months.”

Trametinib has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a single agent for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations.