Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) has announced a partnership with Stonegate Healthcare Partners. Stonegate is a leading corporate advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers research driven business development and investor outreach services. Leveraging Stonegate’s extensive global network of corporate and institutional investor relationships, Stonegate has begun an evaluation of Sirona’s anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMimTM, to effectively assess and demonstrate its market potential within the global anti-aging skincare industry.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

About Stonegate Healthare Partners

Our mission at Stonegate Healthcare Partners is to accelerate meaningful innovations in healthcare through Strategy, Market Intelligence, Investor Outreach, and Business Development. The firm’s research approach is centered on comprehensive and comparative analyses in specific healthcare fields. We strive to pinpoint programs that align closely with our strategic vision for the space and focus on technologies with the greatest potential for disruption. Stonegate Healthcare builds on its foundational thematic research by continuously gathering market intelligence, further enabling a current understanding of unmet needs and emerging disruptive technologies.

Our affiliates Stonegate Capital Partners and Stonegate Capital Markets (Member FINRA/SIPC) provide institutional investor and business development outreach, and also equity research and investment banking advisory services. More information can be found at www.stonegateinc.com

With five decades of experience and over 2500 institutional relationships, Stonegate currently works with ~80 public companies across a variety of sectors, and market caps for US and non-US listed companies. Our team is composed of investment bankers, former IROs, institutional salesmen, and research analysts who have extensive institutional relationships. We have built an unparalleled platform for public companies seeking to better build and manage their institutional and corporate relationships.

About GlycoProteMimTM

GlycoProteMim, a novel anti-aging compound, was developed under the direction of Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, using chemistry inspired by nature. This compound has been clinically validated as a significant breakthrough in non-invasive anti-aging skincare, offering powerful rejuvenation for aged skin. Safe, effective, and easy to use, GlycoProteMim could either complement or serve as an alternative to Botox® and dermal fillers, depending on consumer preferences. Plans are in place to launch the first consumer product containing GlycoProteMim in Europe and North America through a subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, in early 2025, with further expansions into other markets anticipated. More information can be found at https://www.glycoprotemim.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



