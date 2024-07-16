SUBSCRIBE
SI-BONE To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 5, 2024

July 16, 2024 | 
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after market close on Monday, August 5, 2024. Management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bdg2s7zw. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since pioneering minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,700 surgeons in performing a total of more than 100,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including four randomized controlled trials and over 130 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

iFuse Bedrock Granite, iFuse-TORQ, SI-BONE and iFuse INTRA are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2024 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact: Saqib Iqbal investors@si-bone.com

