Shattuck Labs Announces Presentation at Upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will present a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on January 8-11, 2024.

Presentation Details
Conference: 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. PT
Location: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, (“ARC®”), platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Conor Richardson
Vice President of Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Events North Carolina
