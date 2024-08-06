SUBSCRIBE
Seres Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update on August 13, 2024

August 6, 2024 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results and provide business updates.

To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 4877586. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through the use of oral cultivated live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic. The Company is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. SER-155 is designed to prevent gastrointestinal (GI)-derived infections and resulting bloodstream infections, enhance epithelial barrier integrity, and induce immune tolerance responses to reduce the incidence of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD). The Company is also advancing additional cultivated oral microbiome therapeutics for medically vulnerable populations, including those with chronic liver disease, cancer neutropenia, and solid organ transplants. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

Investor and Media Contacts: 

IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

