Senti Bio Announces Reverse Stock Split

Shares expected to begin trading on split-adjusted basis on July 18, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”) , a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to effect a one-for-ten (1-for-10) reverse stock split of Senti Bio’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”).



The reverse stock split will take effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 17, 2024, and Senti Bio’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market as of the opening of trading on July 18, 2024. The CUSIP number of 81726A209 will be assigned to Senti Bio’s common stock when the reverse stock split becomes effective.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every ten (10) of Senti Bio’s issued shares of common stock will be combined into one issued share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 45.8 million shares to approximately 4.6 million shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise hold a fraction of a share of common stock of Senti Bio will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fraction of a share to which the stockholder would otherwise be entitled, multiplied by the closing price of Senti Bio’s common stock on Nasdaq on July 17, 2024 (as adjusted for the reverse split).

Stockholders with shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker, or other nominee are not required to take any action and will see the consequence of the reverse stock split reflected in their accounts on or after July 18, 2024. Such beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker, or nominee for more information.

The reverse stock split ratio approved by the Board of Directors is within the previously disclosed range of ratios for a reverse stock split authorized by the stockholders of Senti Bio at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Senti Bio.

As previously announced, on August 7, 2023, the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified Senti Bio that the bid price for Senti Bio’s common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and, as a result, Senti Bio no longer satisfied Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), the minimum bid price requirement applicable to The Nasdaq Global Market issuers. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Senti Bio was afforded an initial 180-calendar day grace period, through February 5, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. On January 23, 2024, Senti Bio was notified by the Staff that the Staff had granted Senti Bio’s request to transfer the listing of its common stock from The Nasdaq Global Market tier to The Nasdaq Capital Market tier, effective January 25, 2024. On February 6, 2024, the Staff granted Senti Bio’s request for a second 180-calendar day period, or until August 5, 2024, to regain compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance with such minimum price requirement, Senti Bio must evidence a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for its common stock for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. Senti Bio believes that the reverse stock split will increase the market price for its common stock and cure these deficiencies.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth Gene Circuits in other modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements with respect to Senti Bio’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards and remain listed on Nasdaq or any other major stock exchange and other statements that are forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated trading price of Senti Bio’s common stock following the reverse stock split, Senti Bio’s anticipated receivables under its agreements with GeneFab; expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials, including the anticipated dosing of patients and availability of data, and the timing thereof; the ability to initiate new clinical programs; as well as statements about the potential attributes and benefits of Senti Bio’s platform technology and the progress and continuation of its collaborations with Celest, Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics and other collaboration and strategic partners. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial start up, clinical studies, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing startup activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on third parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, and (ix) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024, and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.

For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com or follow Senti Bio on X (@SentiBio) and LinkedIn (Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (www.sentibio.com), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

