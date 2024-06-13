Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Host Business Update and Analyst Event During the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to host a business update and analyst event during the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL.

Breakfast and refreshments will be provided beginning at 9:15 am ET on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in advance of a business update presentation from management scheduled to begin, at 10:00 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

In-person attendance for the event requires advanced registration. Please email Hannah Jeffrey at hannah@gilmartinir.com by June 21, 2024, to register.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613143680/en/