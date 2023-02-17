Senseonics Holdings, Inc. and PHC Holdings Corporation To Host Joint Eversense CGM Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on March 15, 2023

Senseonics to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close March 15, 2023 with results to be discussed during the event

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to host a joint virtual analyst and investor event alongside PHC Holdings Corporation, the parent company of Senseonics’ global commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 6:30pm ET.

The event will include presentations from Koichiro Sato, Chief Operating Officer of PHC Holdings Corporation and Robert Schumm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascensia Diabetes Care on the commercial partnership initiatives, clinical integration of Eversense and presentations from Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics on the Eversense technology portfolio and R&D roadmap and Rick Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer of Senseonics, on fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and Senseonics’ near term financial guidance.

The webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005098/en/