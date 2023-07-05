SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan - July 05, 2023

July 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes, announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On July 3, 2023, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 4 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 66,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.7924 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on July 3, 2023. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705817180/en/

Contacts

Senseonics Investor Contact
Philip Taylor
Investor Relations
415-937-5406
investors@senseonics.com

Source: Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Medtech Medical device Maryland
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Adcomm Calls for Changes in Perioperative Lung Cancer Trials
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign outside its office in Maryland
Regulatory
FDA Issues Final Guidance for Using Real-World Data in Drug Applications
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac