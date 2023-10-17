SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Final Data from Phase 1/2 Study of Galinpepimut-S in Combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with WT1+ Platinum-Resistant Advanced Ovarian Cancer at the IGCS 2023 Annual Global Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that the topline clinical data from the final analysis of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) in Wilms’ tumor-1 (WT1)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT03761914) will be presented at an e-Poster session at the 2023 International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) Annual Global Meeting taking place November 5-7, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

The multicenter study was sponsored by SELLAS and conducted under a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). Based on data in this e-Poster presentation, SELLAS is planning the submission of a full-length manuscript to a peer-reviewed journal during the first half of 2024.

Abstract Publication and Poster presentation details:

Title: Phase 1/2 study of galinpepimut-S plus pembrolizumab combination in patients with WT1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in 2nd/3rd line of therapy.

Galinpepimut-S (GPS) is an HLA-unrestricted heteroclitic peptide vaccine against WT1, an antigen highly expressed in ovarian cancer. GPS has previously shown promising activity as maintenance therapy in combination with checkpoint blockade in patients with advanced ovarian cancer in 2nd/3rd remission. The clinical trial investigated the effects of GPS plus pembrolizumab in patients with measurable WT1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer relapsed after or refractory to 1st/2nd -or later- line of therapy.

Abstract Embargo Release Date and Time: The abstract reporting the key results of this study will become public today at 5 pm Korean Standard Time (4 am EDT US) and available for access via the IGCS 2023 website: https://igcsmeeting.com/abstract-publications/ . The abstract does not include follow-up assessments performed and further key outcomes which have been included in the e-Poster.

E-Poster Session Date and Time: The e-Poster for this study (# EP294) will be available for viewing to all registered delegates via the IGCS 2023 mobile application, IGCS 360 Educational Portal, and onsite (at the congress venue) at the e-Poster stations on November 5, 2023, at 8:30 am Korean Standard Time (November 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm EDT US) and throughout the duration of the meeting. The e-Poster is accompanied by a brief audio review of the data by the lead author.

Lead (Presenting) Author: Roisin E. O’Cearbhaill, M.D., Research Director, Gynecologic Medical Oncology Service; Clinical Director, Solid Tumor, Cellular Therapy Service; and Associate Attending Physician Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (formerly GFH009), a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China.

