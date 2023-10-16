SCYNEXIS to Present Preclinical Data on Second Generation Fungerp SCY-247 at the 11th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) October 20-23 in Athens, Greece

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on its second generation fungerp candidate SCY-247 against a broad panel of fungal pathogens, including echinocandin-resistant Candida and Aspergillus, in an oral presentation at the 11th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) being held in Athens Greece, October 20-23, 2023.

Oral Presentation:

Title: SCY-247, a Second-generation IV/Oral Triterpenoid Antifungal: In Vitro Activity Against Broad-spectrum of Fungal Pathogens, and Dose-Dependent Tissue Distribution In Vivo

Session: Symposium 8: Clinic meets Pharmacology: Antifungal treatment

Abstract number: S08.6

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 3:35 p.m EEST / 8:35 a.m. EDT

Presenting author: Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D. (Ohio, United States)

Location: Room MC3, Megaron Athens International Conference Center

About SCY-247

SCY-247 is a second-generation antifungal compound from a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids (fungerps), under development as a therapeutic option for systemic fungal diseases. The fungerps represent the first new class of antifungal compounds since 2001. These agents combine the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility for oral and intravenous (IV) routes of administration. SCY-247 has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, and SCYNEXIS anticipates that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may grant SCY-247 Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its IV and oral formulations. SCYNEXIS plans to begin clinical studies in the second half of 2024.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform, known as “fungerps”. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The FDA approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in the last two sentences of the section “About SCY-247” in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For information regarding these risks and uncertainties, see SCYNEXIS’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, including under the caption “Risk Factors.” These forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

