scPharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application Expanding the FUROSCIX Indication in Heart Failure

FUROSCIX is now indicated for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with chronic heart failure, regardless of New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class



Indication expansion allows for the use of FUROSCIX in NYHA Class IV chronic heart failure patients

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking to expand the FUROSCIX indication for heart failure patients. At approval, FUROSCIX was only indicated for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III chronic heart failure. The new indication now includes patients with NYHA Class IV chronic heart failure who represent the most symptomatic patients and those with the greatest limitation on physical activity, comprising approximately 10% of all heart failure patients nationally.

“FDA approval of our sNDA represents a natural expansion of the FUROSCIX indication given its established efficacy and safety in treating congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with chronic heart failure, offering the potential to prevent the need for heart failure-related hospital admission or readmission,” stated John Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of scPharmaceuticals. “The growing adoption of FUROSCIX among cardiologists and heart failure specialists, together with our other FUROSCIX life cycle management initiatives, has created a solid foundation from which we plan to drive sustained long-term growth.”

FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection) 80 mg/10mL for subcutaneous use

FUROSCIX® is indicated for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with chronic heart failure.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

FUROSCIX is contraindicated in patients with anuria, patients with a history of hypersensitivity to furosemide, any component of the FUROSCIX formulation or medical adhesives and in patients with hepatic cirrhosis.

Furosemide may cause fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic abnormalities, particularly in patients receiving higher doses, patients with inadequate oral electrolyte intake, and in elderly patients. Serum electrolytes, CO2, BUN, creatinine, glucose, and uric acid should be monitored frequently during furosemide therapy.

Excessive diuresis may cause dehydration and blood volume reduction with circulatory collapse and possibly vascular thrombosis and embolism, particularly in elderly patients.

Furosemide can cause dehydration and azotemia. If increasing azotemia and oliguria occur during treatment of severe progressive renal disease, discontinue furosemide.

Cases of tinnitus and reversible or irreversible hearing impairment and deafness have been reported with furosemide. Reports usually indicate that furosemide ototoxicity is associated with rapid injection, severe renal impairment, the use of higher than recommended doses, hypoproteinemia or concomitant therapy with aminoglycoside antibiotics, ethacrynic acid, or other ototoxic drugs.

In patients with severe symptoms of urinary retention (because of bladder emptying disorders, prostatic hyperplasia, urethral narrowing), the administration of furosemide can cause acute urinary retention related to increased production and retention of urine. These patients require careful monitoring, especially during the initial stages of treatment.

Contact with water or other fluids and certain patient movements during treatment may cause the On-body Infusor to prematurely terminate infusion. Ensure patients can detect and respond to alarms.

The most common adverse reactions with FUROSCIX administration in clinical trials were site and skin reactions including erythema, bruising, edema, and injection site pain.

For more details, please read the full Prescribing Information at FUROSCIX.com/prescribing-information.pdf and Instructions for Use at FUROSCIX.com/instructions-for-use.pdf.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential of our products to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, and the expansion of the FUROSCIX indication for heart failure patients. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the enrollment of patients in and timely completion of clinical trials; clinical and preclinical development involves a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and any difficulties or delays in the commencement or completion, or the termination or the potential for the results from any clinical trials to support submission of sNDAs or comparable regulatory applications; interim, “topline” and preliminary data from our clinical trials and preclinical studies are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; if we are unable to expand our sales and marketing capabilities or continue to enter into agreements with third parties to market and sell FUROSCIX, we may be unable to generate any revenue; we have a limited operating history and no history of commercializing pharmaceutical products, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future success; we have a history of significant operating losses and expect to incur significant and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; and we may never achieve or maintain profitability;. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

