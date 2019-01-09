Sands Capital reports 5.7% holding in Galapagos

Mechelen, Belgium; 8 January 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Sands Capital Management, LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation [1] , Galapagos received a transparency notification on 27 December 2018 from Sands Capital Management, LLC, who notified that it held 3,092,264 of Galapagos’ voting securities (consisting of American Depository Shares) on 13 September 2018. On this date, Sands Capital Management, LLC, crossed the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting securities by acquiring additional securities. These 3,092,264 securities represented 6.02% of Galapagos’ then outstanding 51,337,763 shares. Since the number of outstanding Galapagos shares currently stands at 54,465,421, the 3,092,264 securities of Sands Capital Management currently represent 5.7%. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contact

Investors:

Elizabeth Goodwin

VP IR & Corporate Communications

+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel

Director IR

+32 485 19 14 15

ir@glpg.com

Media:

Evelyn Fox

Director Communications

+31 6 53 591 999

communications@glpg.com