Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA): fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days (Virtual): fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

