Safecor Health Adds Eddie Carrillo as VP of Quality and Regulatory

Safecor Health today announced the addition of Eddie Carrillo as its newly-appointed Vice President of Quality and Regulatory.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health, the market leader of pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging services for hospitals and health systems owned by Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC (“VSCP”), a New York-based lower middle-market healthcare services private equity firm, today announced the addition of Eddie Carrillo as its newly-appointed Vice President of Quality and Regulatory. Mr. Carrillo joins the Safecor Health team after nearly three decades as a quality leader in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.
“We are very excited to add Eddie’s vast experience and insight to the Safecor team,” said Steve Fischbach, CEO. “Eddie will be instrumental in our goal to build a world class company. That goal starts with having strong quality systems and compliance programs that allow us to provide unique packaging and supply chain solutions to health care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and telehealth businesses.”
Mr. Carrillo joins Safecor Health with a focused background in pharmaceutical manufacturing, most recently serving as the Senior Director of Quality at Sage Therapeutics, ensuring FDA inspection readiness at various sites. Prior to that role, he served in increasing roles of quality leadership at Baxter, Inc. and other pharmaceutical companies. Eddie received his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Iowa.
“I am excited to partner with the leadership team at Safecor Health and with VSCP,” highlighted Mr. Carrillo. “The opportunity to continue to build strong quality systems and work with the FDA to drive compliance is exciting. I look forward to further building the quality function and working with the team to contribute to the company’s delivery of quality products to the marketplace.”
About Safecor Health
Today, Safecor Health services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” Hospitals. Safecor Health has a track record of quality and for delivering significant cost savings to hospitals and health systems. Operating out of two state-of-the-art packaging centers, the Safecor Health team has expertise in pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain, and healthcare information technology. For more information, please visit www.safecorhealth.com.
