Ribometrix to Present Additional Preclinical Data for eIF4E Program at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ribometrix, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology, today announced it will present preclinical data showing anti-tumor benefit of eIF4E inhibition in Estrogen Receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer at the annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 5-9, 2023, in San Antonio, TX.

Ribometrix is evaluating its portfolio of inhibitors targeting eIF4E in preclinical studies in cancer, including melanoma and breast cancer. eIF4E is both a potent oncogene and a regulator of resistance to therapies targeting common oncogenic drivers, and Ribometrix’s data support the potential efficacy of its eIF4E inhibitors alone or in combination with standard-of-care in treatment naïve and treatment-resistant settings.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Pharmacological eIF4E inhibition suppresses anti-tumor activity in ER+ breast cancer

Abstract: PO5-27-09

Presenter: Matthew Friedersdorf, Ph.D., Associate Director, Translational Medicine at Ribometrix

Session: Poster Session 5

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm CT

At the time of presentation, Ribometrix’s poster will be made available on the “Publications” page of the “News” section of its website.

About eIF4E

Eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E (eIF4E), the main regulatory component of cap-dependent mRNA translation, selectively promotes pro-oncogenic protein synthesis in response to activation of multiple tumor signaling pathways. Interestingly, many pro-oncogenic signaling pathways require eIF4E activity to promote tumor growth. Clinically, eIF4E activity is elevated in many tumor indications and it is typically associated with poor prognosis. Thus, targeting eIF4E has the potential to enhance anti-cancer activity when given in combination with standard-of-care. Additionally, eIF4E is also central to many resistance mechanisms, therefore eIF4E inhibition has the potential to overcome drug resistance and re-sensitize tumors to anti-cancer therapies. Ribometrix is developing eIF4E inhibitors as a promising therapeutic strategy to inhibit oncogene expression to enhance efficacy in combination and overcome resistance to targeted anti-cancer therapies.

About Ribometrix

Ribometrix is a biotechnology company pioneering a completely new class of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology to treat human diseases. Ribometrix leverages its world-leading expertise in three-dimensional RNA structural analysis to identify novel small molecules that inhibit the production of disease-associated proteins. Ribometrix is advancing multiple internal programs including one targeting the oncogenic RNA-binding protein eIF4E, and has established collaborations with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which leverage Ribometrix’s discovery platform. Ribometrix is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128186662/en/