Rheonix, Inc. to Showcase Automated Molecular Diagnostics Technology at Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

ITHACA, N.Y. – Rheonix Inc., a developer of fully automated molecular testing solutions, will address the need for access to critical advanced molecular testing, labor shortages that limit the availability of testing, and other obstacles laboratories face in adoption of this technology at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2013 Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., Nov. 14-16.

Rheonix will display its Chemical and Reagent Device (CARD) and EncompassMDx™ molecular testing platform. The Rheonix CARD® is a disposable cartridge the size of a credit card that runs multiple samples simultaneously without user intervention. Once a raw sample is placed on the CARD, the automated EncompassMDx platform runs through the process of sample extraction, DNA purification, amplification, and detection. The sample-to-result solution eliminates the need for multiple pieces of existing equipment, helping make the testing process quicker, more efficient, less expensive, and less likely to result in human error.

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2013 Annual Meeting will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Phoenix Convention Center North Building in Phoenix, Ariz. The three-day event allows attendees to connect with nearly 1,700 key decision-makers involved in every aspect of molecular diagnostics. The show will feature more than 25 hours of cutting-edge sessions, a keynote presentation by the AMP 2013 Award for Excellence recipient, 400 posters, 150 exhibitors, and networking opportunities. Meeting attendees are pathologists, doctoral and clinical laboratory scientists, clinicians, government regulators, diagnostics industry professionals, and experts in other specialty areas of health care.

Show attendees are invited to stop by booth 1023 to talk to the Rheonix team and learn more about the company’s technology. For more information, visit www.rheonix.com.

Rheonix recently entered into a joint development agreement with Life Technologies, a global leader in the life sciences tools and diagnostic markets, to supply its CARD technology for use in an automated testing platform for the food safety industry.

About Rheonix: Rheonix Inc. is committed to improving standards of care by making molecular diagnostics available to more people, in more places, more often. Rheonix, through experienced leadership and creative vision, has developed the EncompassMDx™ platform, a highly customizable technology with unmatched versatility and affordability. The platform performs fully automated, complex molecular assays in an easy-to-use and economical format on the Rheonix CARD® cartridge. With both the Rheonix CARD and EncompassMDx family of products, Rheonix is well-positioned to penetrate key molecular diagnostic market sectors, from reference labs through point-of-care and everywhere in between. For more information, visit www.rheonix.com.

