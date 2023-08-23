Revvity to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) today announced it will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference and the Bank of America European Healthcare Conference.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Boston, MA

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

8:00 a.m. ET - Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference – New York City, NY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

9:40 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer

Bank of America European Healthcare Conference – London, UK

Thursday, September 14, 2023

1:20 p.m. BST - Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

Attendees will receive an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

Details on viewing the live audio webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations Events section of the Company’s website. Replays of the presentations will be posted on the Revvity IR website after the events and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

