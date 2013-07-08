SUBSCRIBE
Response Genetics, Inc. Announces Contract With Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Response Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RGDX), a company focused on the development and sale of molecular diagnostic tests that help determine a patient’s response to cancer therapy, today announced that it has recently executed a provider contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has 7.4 million members, most of whom are located in the State of Illinois.

