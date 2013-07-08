Response Genetics, Inc. Announces Contract With Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Response Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RGDX), a company focused on the development and sale of molecular diagnostic tests that help determine a patient’s response to cancer therapy, today announced that it has recently executed a provider contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has 7.4 million members, most of whom are located in the State of Illinois.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.