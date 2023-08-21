SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Report: Benchmarking Paid Time Off Policies

August 21, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

BioSpace is exploring PTO trends and federal holidays granted to life sciences professionals.

Life science professionals have placed increasing emphasis on flexibility and work-life balance since the pandemic. Additionally, employers are increasingly aware of the dangers of burnout and the need to provide adequate mental health support.

Paid time off can be a critical component of achieving sustainable work-life balance and is often an essential element of compensation packages. For the first time, BioSpace is benchmarking paid time off policies to empower employers and employees with industry norms.

This report examines:

  • Average paid time off allotments
  • Employer granted holidays
  • Discretionary closures

Download your copy of BioSpace’s free report below.

Compensation Reports
BioSpace Insights
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Career Advice
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel