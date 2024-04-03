Reaction Biology Launches Innovative Offering Within Its Kinase Testing Platform and Presents New Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

|
~ The Company will showcase ATP-Max KinomeScreen, the latest evolution of its industry leading HotSpot™ kinase assays, alongside its broad end-to-end oncology platform ~
~ Reaction Biology will also present 15 posters and exhibit at Booth #141 in the Exhibit Hall ~
MALVERN, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology (“Reaction” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drug discovery and development services, today announced that it will feature its recently launched HotSpot™ ATP-Max KinomeScreen at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, held April 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.
“ATP-Max KinomeScreen represents our commitment to innovation in kinase testing and further cements Reaction Biology as the leader in kinase innovation for more than 20 years,” said Haiching Ma, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Reaction Biology. “We are now delivering the highest level of sensitivity at 1mM ATP testing on the industry’s largest portfolio of kinase targets using the gold standard filter binding radiometric assay. At AACR 2024, we are excited to showcase how this advancement will provide customers with even more physiologically relevant data to help identify more potent and specific kinase inhibitors as they advance their discovery programs.”
In addition, the Company will present fifteen abstracts highlighting data from its broad end-to-end oncology platform, with products and services ranging from protein production to in vivo services. For additional information on the data to be presented, please visit Reaction’s website.
“We provide biopharmaceutical companies with a comprehensive and robust end-to-end oncology platform,” said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Reaction Biology. “We maintain more than 2,000 targets across our portfolio of biochemical assays, a wide variety of cell-based assays, including target engagement and 2D/3D cell panel screening, and biophysical assays including SPR. Within our offering, we also have a unique portfolio of in vivo models, including one of the broadest collections of syngeneic tumor models used in conjunction with our in vitro and in vivo immuno-oncology applications, along with InVEST™, which is our in vitro safety screening service. Through the work of our highly qualified team of scientists within our state-of-the-art laboratories, we proudly deliver high integrity data with passionate service to help our customers more effectively discover and develop innovative medicines.”
New data will be presented on the Company’s innovative assay technologies, preclinical profiling models and proprietary screening platforms. The full range of data to be presented at AACR include:
- Relevance of substrate selection for the results of biochemical WEE1 in-vitro kinase activity inhibition assays
(Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 – 5:30 PM; Poster Section 26, Poster Board Number: 25, Permanent Abstract Number: 648)
- Comprehensive 27-marker standard panel for immune monitoring of pre-clinical tumor mouse models using spectral analyzer technology
(Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 – 5:30 PM; Poster Section 3, Poster Board Number: 27, Permanent Abstract Number: 91)
- Screening the entire kinase-directed, FDA-approved pharmacopeia against the largest collection of wild-type and mutant kinases reveals many opportunities for drug repurposing and targeted therapy
(Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 – 5:30 PM; Poster Section 39, Poster Board Number: 6, Permanent Abstract Number: 938)
- The in vivo Hollow Fiber model is a valuable tool in drug development of selective Kras inhibitors
(Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 22, Poster Board Number: 12, Permanent Abstract Number: 3164)
- Comparison of MB-49_luc bladder carcinoma cell clones in the orthotopic superficial bladder tumor model in C57BL/6 female mice
(Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 10, Poster Board Number: 3, Permanent Abstract Number: 2816)
- Biochemical and cell-based assay platforms for development of RAF inhibitors against human cancers
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM; Poster Section 28, Poster Board Number: 24, Permanent Abstract Number: 4704)
- Development and evaluation of a high-throughput method for rapid detection of surface antigen expression in fixed cells
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM; Poster Section 44, Poster Board Number: 30, Permanent Abstract Number: 5157). These data are in collaboration with 4HF Biotec GmbH.
- Potency and selectivity of ERBB2-targeting antibody drug conjugates in vitro
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM; Poster Section 29, Poster Board Number: 1, Permanent Abstract Number: 4708). These data are in collaboration with 4HF Biotec GmbH.
- Development of biochemical screening assays to facilitate drug discovery in RNA m6A modification regulators
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM; Poster Section 17, Poster Board Number: 21, Permanent Abstract Number: 4417)
- Donor-dependent anti-tumoral efficacy of human CD19 CAR T cells in a leukemic xenograft mouse mode
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM; Poster Section 2, Poster Board Number: 29, Permanent Abstract Number: 4020)
- Cell-based PROTAC screening for cancer drug discovery
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 30, Poster Board Number: 8, Permanent Abstract Number: 6049)
- In vitro cytotoxicity assays to support CAR T cell evaluation against solid tumors
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 1, Poster Board Number: 17, Permanent Abstract Number: 5242)
- Selectivity profiling of small molecule kinesin inhibitors using microplate-based ATPase activity assay
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 18, Poster Board Number: 23, Permanent Abstract Number: 5723)
- Paradoxical activation of kinases occurs directly with ATP-competitive kinase inhibitors and is observable biochemically at physiologically relevant drug concentrations
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 46, Poster Board Number: 6, Permanent Abstract Number: 6489)
- Modulation of human macrophage differentiation, phenotype and function in vitro as a strategy to characterize novel tumor microenvironment modulators
(Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM; Poster Section 47, Poster Board Number: 23, Permanent Abstract Number: 6538)
Copies of the poster presentations will be available at Reaction Biology’s booth (#141) during Exhibit Hall hours from April 7-10, 2024.
About Reaction Biology
Founded in 2001, Reaction Biology is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides drug discovery and development services to biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction specializes in supporting research goals with capabilities that include protein and peptide production, biochemical and biophysical assays, high throughput screening, exploratory toxicology, biomarker discovery tools, and an extensive array of cell-based and pharmacological assays modelling various diseases. Reaction also provides Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) analytical and functional bioassays for testing potency, efficacy, and safety of large biological molecules, enabling clinical and commercial manufacturing batch release. Reaction has helped to advance many of its customers’ molecules through discovery and development pipeline stages into later clinical phases and commercialization. These molecules may ultimately benefit patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 800 unique targets and performs more than 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays.
Reaction has laboratory facilities in Malvern, PA, Hershey, PA, Freiburg, Germany, and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, visit www.reactionbiology.com and follow us on Twitter / X @ReactionBiology and on LinkedIn.
