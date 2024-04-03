Reaction Biology Launches Innovative Offering Within Its Kinase Testing Platform and Presents New Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

~ The Company will showcase ATP-Max KinomeScreen, the latest evolution of its industry leading HotSpot™ kinase assays, alongside its broad end-to-end oncology platform ~

~ Reaction Biology will also present 15 posters and exhibit at Booth #141 in the Exhibit Hall ~

MALVERN, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology (“Reaction” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drug discovery and development services, today announced that it will feature its recently launched HotSpot™ ATP-Max KinomeScreen at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, held April 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

“ATP-Max KinomeScreen represents our commitment to innovation in kinase testing and further cements Reaction Biology as the leader in kinase innovation for more than 20 years,” said Haiching Ma, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Reaction Biology. “We are now delivering the highest level of sensitivity at 1mM ATP testing on the industry’s largest portfolio of kinase targets using the gold standard filter binding radiometric assay. At AACR 2024, we are excited to showcase how this advancement will provide customers with even more physiologically relevant data to help identify more potent and specific kinase inhibitors as they advance their discovery programs.”

In addition, the Company will present fifteen abstracts highlighting data from its broad end-to-end oncology platform, with products and services ranging from protein production to in vivo services. For additional information on the data to be presented, please visit Reaction’s website.

“We provide biopharmaceutical companies with a comprehensive and robust end-to-end oncology platform,” said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Reaction Biology. “We maintain more than 2,000 targets across our portfolio of biochemical assays, a wide variety of cell-based assays, including target engagement and 2D/3D cell panel screening, and biophysical assays including SPR. Within our offering, we also have a unique portfolio of in vivo models, including one of the broadest collections of syngeneic tumor models used in conjunction with our in vitro and in vivo immuno-oncology applications, along with InVEST™, which is our in vitro safety screening service. Through the work of our highly qualified team of scientists within our state-of-the-art laboratories, we proudly deliver high integrity data with passionate service to help our customers more effectively discover and develop innovative medicines.”

New data will be presented on the Company’s innovative assay technologies, preclinical profiling models and proprietary screening platforms. The full range of data to be presented at AACR include:

Copies of the poster presentations will be available at Reaction Biology’s booth (#141) during Exhibit Hall hours from April 7-10, 2024.

About Reaction Biology

Founded in 2001, Reaction Biology is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides drug discovery and development services to biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction specializes in supporting research goals with capabilities that include protein and peptide production, biochemical and biophysical assays, high throughput screening, exploratory toxicology, biomarker discovery tools, and an extensive array of cell-based and pharmacological assays modelling various diseases. Reaction also provides Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) analytical and functional bioassays for testing potency, efficacy, and safety of large biological molecules, enabling clinical and commercial manufacturing batch release. Reaction has helped to advance many of its customers’ molecules through discovery and development pipeline stages into later clinical phases and commercialization. These molecules may ultimately benefit patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 800 unique targets and performs more than 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays.

Reaction has laboratory facilities in Malvern, PA, Hershey, PA, Freiburg, Germany, and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, visit www.reactionbiology.com and follow us on Twitter / X @ReactionBiology and on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reaction-biology-launches-innovative-offering-within-its-kinase-testing-platform-and-presents-new-data-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-aacr-annual-meeting-2024-302106634.html

SOURCE Reaction Biology