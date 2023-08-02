SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Rallybio to Present at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

August 2, 2023 | 
1 min read

Rallybio Corporation today announced that Steve Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio, will participate in a panel discussion, “When You’re One in a Million – Orphan Drug Reimbursement/Regulation,” at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 9, 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that Steve Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio, will participate in a panel discussion, “When You’re One in a Million – Orphan Drug Reimbursement/Regulation,” at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5), with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development.

Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor:
Ami Bavishi
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
475-47-RALLY (Ext. 282)
abavishi@rallybio.com

Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media:
Tara DiMilia
908-369-7168
Tara.dimilia@tmstrat.com

Source: Rallybio Corporation

Events Connecticut
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Legal
Boehringer Ingelheim Loses Legal Challenge to IRA in Connecticut Federal Court Ruling
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin