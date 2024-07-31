SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 14, 2024

July 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

CINCINNATI, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSX: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, will announce its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, after market close. Gregory Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, and Hardik Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are:

Canada/US Toll Free: 1 (844) 763 8274
International: 1 (647) 484 8814

A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the investor section of the Company’s website through the following link: www.quipthomemedical.com.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com

Ohio Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Pipeline
Incyte Trims Early-Stage Pipeline Amid Strategic Shift in R&D
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Earnings
Pfizer, Merck Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Strong Biopharma Q2 Earnings Season
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen