Quantum Research Group Survey Reports Investor Insights About Psychedelic Stocks

A new survey conducted by Quantum Research Group, LLC finds that 66 percent of psychedelic-friendly investors plan to boost their investments in the sector over the next 12 months

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2024) - Quantum Research Group, LLC published the results of a new survey entitled “Investor Insights into Psychedelic Stocks.” According to the data gathered in April 2024, 66 percent of investors are psychedelic friendly, but only 6 percent are invested in one or more psychedelic stocks.

Psychedelic-friendly investors include those who either have already invested in psychedelic stocks or those considering investing in them in the future. The survey also found that two-thirds of investors interested in psychedelic stocks are planning to increase their investments in the space over the next year.

“The psychedelic market was estimated to be worth $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass $7.35 billion by 2031,” said Ari Zoldan, CEO of Quantum.

The strongest draw for psychedelic-friendly investors to stocks in the space is the growth potential, with 73 percent citing this factor as their top reason for interest in the space. In second place came the expected potential for high financial returns on psychedelic stocks, at 70 percent of investors.

Sixty-seven percent of psychedelic-friendly investors believe advancements in psychedelic research will positively impact the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. Meanwhile, 57 percent are optimistic about potential market or sales growth in the psychedelic sector.

“The only way to build patient, provider, payer and investor confidence in the potential of psychedelics is to devote substantial resources to studying and reporting on its safety and efficacy,” said Joel Latham, president and CEO of Incannex. “There remains tremendous unmet treatment needs in mental health, which is why we are committed to advancing our psilocybin research program towards commercialization in the United States and beyond.”

