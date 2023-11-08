Q3 earnings recap: Winners, losers & surprises

This week, in (our inaugural episode!) BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen and Lori Ellis discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of biopharma’s reported Q3 earnings. They also tackle what’s going on at Pfizer, ADCs, deals and more.

Want to dive deeper on BioSpace? Read more on Pfizer’s ⁠recent cuts⁠⁠ as part of their cost-savings program and more insight on Q3 earnings for Gilead, ⁠⁠⁠Novo Nordisk,⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Moderna⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠Vertex⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠BMS⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠Lilly,⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠GSK⁠⁠⁠.

Meanwhile, industry-wide ⁠⁠layoffs⁠⁠ march on and in case you missed it - bankruptcies reached a ⁠record high⁠.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing research and industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

