PurMinds Announces Its Attendance at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Meeting in San Francisco

Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - PurMinds NeuroPharma (“PurMinds™" or the “Company”), a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advancing a robust clinical development pipeline of small molecules, psychedelic compounds and other modalities, is pleased to announce that its management team, including Chief Executive Officer Janet Qi and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Alan Kozikowski, will be attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Meeting, taking place on January 08-11, 2024, in San Francisco, USA.

This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

PurMinds is set to meet with prospective partners and investors, discussing current and future strategic advancements. This includes showcasing its small molecules (PUR400 series) and non-hallucinogenic Psychedelic molecule (PUR501) clinical programs, and proprietary formulation of botanical Psilocybin program (PUR101) for neurological disorders, as well as showcasing their licensed capacity to produce generic psychedelic compounds and proprietary formulations for worldwide distribution.

ABOUT PURMINDSTM

PurMinds™ is a neurological drug development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. Its clinical pipeline includes innovative therapeutics that combine proven mechanisms of action with the powerful ability of psychedelics and other psychoplastogens to rapidly promote neuroplasticity and neuro-rejuvenation, and its drug development program includes the potential for FDA “Breakthrough Designation” with a fast track to Phase IIa. The company’s Ontario NeuroLab and Production Facility was granted a Schedule 1 Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License authorizing the production, formulation and global supply of pharma-grade Psychedelic compounds including Psilocybin and MDMA for clinical trials and research studies. PurMinds™ champions a de-risked business model that includes a multi-target approach to drug development, progressing long-term value creation through the accelerated development of novel therapeutics, accompanied by short and mid-term revenue paths. PurMinds™ is headquartered in Toronto, ON Canada with offices in Boston, MA USA. For further information about PurMinds™ NeuroPharma, please visit the Company’s website at PurMinds.com.

