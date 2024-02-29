SUBSCRIBE
ProKidney to Participate in Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit - February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

ProKidney Corp., a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease, announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit being held in Miami on March 12 – 13, 2024.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit being held in Miami on March 12 – 13, 2024.

The ProKidney management team will host one-on-one meetings during the event. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule meetings.

About ProKidney

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, REACT® (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated to potentially preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. REACT® has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program that launched in January 2022. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Contacts

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


