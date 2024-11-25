SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zura Bio to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2024 
HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura Bio”), a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET, and will host investor meetings in New York, NY.


A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on the “News & Events” page within the Investors section of the Zura Bio website. The presentation will be archived on the website for at least 30 days following the events.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab (ZB-106), crebankitug (ZB-168), and torudokimab (ZB-880), with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including systemic sclerosis and other novel indications with unmet needs.

Contacts

Megan K. Weinshank
Head of Corporate Affairs
ir@zurabio.com

