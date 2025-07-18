Zura Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 17, 2025

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today reported that on July 15, 2025, the Company granted inducement awards consisting of options to purchase up to 890,950 Class A Ordinary Shares (the “Options”) to seven newly hired employees, which includes an award of 672,000 Options granted to Eric Hyllengren, the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee and the Board and granted outside the Company’s 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), with a grant date of July 15, 2025, as inducements material to the new employees’ employments, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The awards are subject to the terms and conditions and other provisions set forth in the Company’s Plan and the award agreements thereunder.

One fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to each Option shall vest on the applicable vesting commencement date, and one twelfth (1/12th) of the remaining shares subject to each Option shall vest in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continuous service through such vesting date.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes dual-pathway product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura Bio’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is currently being evaluated in two separate Phase 2 clinical studies in adults, including TibuSURE for systemic sclerosis and TibuSHIELD for hidradenitis suppurativa. Additional product candidates, crebankitug (ZB-168) and torudokimab (ZB-880), have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.

Megan K. Weinshank

Head of Corporate Affairs

ir@zurabio.com