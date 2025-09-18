Zomedica Expands TRUVIEW(R) and TRUFORMA(R) Intellectual Property Portfolio with Four Newly Issued U.S. Patents

Intellectual property portfolio now includes 228 Patents and 153 Trademarks providing robust protection for the Company's product platforms in the rapidly growing multi-billion dollar veterinary diagnostics market

Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced the issuance of four additional U.S. patents protecting its TRUVIEW and TRUFORMA diagnostic platforms.

These new patents significantly strengthen Zomedica's intellectual property portfolio and enhance the Company's ability to compete and capture share in the rapidly expanding veterinary diagnostics market-currently valued at $8-11 billion and projected to grow to $17-22 billion by 2030-2032 at a 9-11% CAGR (Fortune Business Insights; Grand View Research; Polaris Market Research).

The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently issued patents numbered 12,405,192 B2, 12,399,092 B2, and 12,385,815 related to the TRUVIEW Microscope.. These patents are a continuation of U.S. Patent No. 11,422,073, "Methods and Systems for Slide Processing," and cover proprietary automated systems that prepare and process diagnostic slides with precision.

The TRUVIEW system utilizes micro-stream fluid dispensing, automated slide smearing, and integrated imaging to deliver consistent, laboratory-quality results at the point of care.

On September 9, 2025, Zomedica was also issued U.S. Patent No. 12,411,110 B2, "Crowded Sensor." This patent protects breakthrough acoustic wave sensor devices enhanced with crowding agents that slow analyte binding kinetics. By extending the window for detection, the technology may provide more accurate results and prevent saturation in high-concentration samples. This can facilitate multiplexed detection of both high- and low-abundance biomarkers in a single channel .

With the addition of these patents, Zomedica now holds a total of 83 U.S. patents and 145 international patents, with 37 U.S. and 116 foreign trademarks, strengthening the Company's market position. The Company additionally has patent applications pending in the U.S. and abroad.

"These latest patents showcase Zomedica's ability to deliver innovation that creates value across the diagnostics spectrum," commented Ashley Wood, PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research & Development. "With patents protecting both the mechanics of slide preparation and the biochemistry of analyte detection, the TRUVIEW and TRUFORMA platforms are positioned as category-defining solutions in veterinary diagnostics. In a diagnostics market approaching $20 billion, we believe these advancements strengthen our competitive channel and open substantial opportunities for revenue growth."

Karen DeHann-Fuller, General Counsel of Zomedica, added: "Zomedica's expanding intellectual property estate reflects the foresight of our R&D investments and legal strategy. By securing comprehensive protections for TRUVIEW and TRUFORMA, we are reinforcing our leadership position in veterinary diagnostics. These protections enhance the durability of our market advantage for years to come."

Global demand for faster, more accurate veterinary testing solutions is rising sharply. TRUVIEW and TRUFORMA's patented technologies directly address longstanding industry challenges, including sample degradation, manual slide preparation variability, and limited sensor performance. By standardizing preparation, automating processing, and enhancing biomarker quantification, Zomedica is positioned to capture a larger share of this high-growth market while improving diagnostic accuracy and outcomes for veterinarians and pet owners worldwide.

For more information on TRUVIEW and TRUFORMA and Zomedica's innovation pipeline, please visit www.zomedica.com

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

