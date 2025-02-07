ZIVO Bioscience Plans New Study with University of Delaware to Combat Avian Influenza in Poultry

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a pioneering biotech/agtech R&D company dedicated to developing therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces plans for a second collaborative study with the University of Delaware. This new study aims to further explore the potential applications of ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients in mitigating the spread of Low Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (LPAI) virus among poultry.

ZIVO’s previous study with the University of Delaware demonstrated a significant reduction in viral shedding and a delay in disease transmission among treated birds. This new study is designed to further optimize formulations and treatment protocols with the goal of enhancing the efficacy of ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients when applied to real-world poultry production environments.

Catalyzed by encouraging findings from completed studies in avian influenza and coccidiosis, ZIVO has attracted interest from several global animal health companies seeking innovative, non-antibiotic solutions to combat disease transmission. This interest underscores the opportunity for ZIVO’s proprietary algal-derived compounds to play a role in improving poultry health and productivity.

“The University of Delaware is a preeminent institution in animal science research and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to advance understanding of how our active ingredients can combat avian influenza,” said John Payne, Chairman and CEO of ZIVO Bioscience. “The interest from leading animal health companies further validates our approach and commitment to delivering sustainable, healthier solutions at cost parity to the poultry industry.”

“This newest study represents the next step in what we expect will be a series of studies to thoroughly evaluate the potential of ZIVO’s products in various avian influenza applications. By leveraging active components from our proprietary algal cultures in new indications, we aim to develop effective, natural alternatives to traditional treatments, thereby addressing the significant challenges in animal health of cost and drug resistance,” added Mr. Payne.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the Company’s product candidate’s potential to generate revenues and the expected timeframe for results of future studies. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although ZIVO believes there is a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that we will be unable to increase production sufficient to meet demand; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our preclinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

