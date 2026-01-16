SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

January 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced its fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 330-6710 and using conference ID 7090861. International callers should dial +1 (213) 279-1505 and use conference ID 7090861.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Troy Kirkpatrick

David DeMartino

614-284-1926

646-531-6115

troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com





Kirsten Fallon

Zach Weiner

781-779-5561

908-591-6955

kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com 

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-302661459.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Indiana Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Scenic view of downtown San Francisco California USA
Business
JPM26 Day 2: Companies Lay Out Near-Term Revenue, Longer-Term Business Goals
January 14, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Business
JPM26: AstraZeneca’s Path to $80B by 2030 Paved With ADCs, Cell Therapies, Near-Term Launches
January 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
This 3D render features human icons arranged side by side and in a line. Among them, one icon at the front shines brightly, symbolizing leadership and innovation. The visual presents a powerful metaphor for leadership, innovation, and making a difference, making it ideal for themes related to leadership and inspiration in the business world.
obesity
JPM26: Novartis Doesn’t Have a GLP-1. They Don’t Miss It In a World Of Me-Toos
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Events
JPM26: Confident Merck Sees Growth Through Keytruda Loss of Exclusivity
January 13, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie