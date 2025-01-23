Zerion Pharma and Aché collaborate to exploit the Dispersome® technology for the improvement of two marketed drug products

January 23, 2025 (COPENHAGEN, Denmark). Zerion Pharma A/S (“ZERION”) today announces a partnership with Aché Laboratorios Farmacêuticos S.A. (“ACHÉ”), a major Brazilian pharmaceutical company. The partnership is aimed at taking advantage of ZERION’s expertise and its Dispersome® technology for improving the formulation of two drug products in the oncology and neuroscience areas that are currently marketed across the world, each with revenue in the billion-dollar range.

Under the collaboration, ZERION’s Dispersome® technology will be applied to develop more patient-friendly formulations of the drug products with the aim of increasing their solubility and bioavailability as well as drug loading. As a result, the patients will benefit from reducing their daily pill burden. One of the drug products has already been developed to the prototype stage by ZERION and investigated in animal studies. The other product is a new target for the Dispersome® technology and will be subject to an initial feasibility study. Under the agreement, ACHÉ is granted exclusive rights to sell and market the Dispersome® drug products in Latin American countries (LATAM). Outside LATAM, the two companies will work together to commercialize and secure patient access to the improved drug products. “We are very pleased to have entered this partnership with Aché, which we consider a true first mover and one of the most innovative and patient-focused companies in Latin America. I am grateful for Aché’s confidence in our technology and competencies and convinced that our collaboration will be successful in bringing better drug products to the market not only in Latin America but on a global scale”, says Ole Wiborg, CEO of Zerion Pharma. About Zerion Pharma A/S ZERION develops its own proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology platform to established pharma companies as a means to solve their challenging drug solubility problems. By applying ZERION’s technology, the solubility of poorly soluble compounds may be greatly enhanced, which improves their oral bioavailability and thereby therapeutic outcomes for the patients. ZERION was established in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Copenhagen based on almost a decade of research. About Aché Laboratórios Farmaceuticos S.A. ACHÉ is one of the five largest pharmaceutical corporations in Brazil. Renowned in the fields of prescription and specialty medicines, it stands as one of Brazil's largest and most innovative pharmaceutical companies. Operating from five industrial facilities, Aché manufactures a wide array of pharmaceuticals, including solids, liquids, semi-solids, parenteral drugs, antibiotics, and contraceptives. The company boasts a workforce of around 6,000 employees and maintains a portfolio comprising over 300 branded products spanning various therapeutic domains, being the leader of Respiratory care in Brazil. Recognized by its innovation and quality, Aché has been recognized as the most innovative company in the pharmaceutical sector. Nearly 350 personnel are dedicated to R&D activities such as drug discovery, pharmaceutical sciences, preclinical and clinical development, alongside a business development unit focused on fostering partnerships. For more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or contact: Ole Wiborg, CEO Mobile: +45 40 96 80 18 E-mail: info@zerion.eu Follow us on: LinkedIn