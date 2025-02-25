Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston, MA. Fireside discussion, March 3, 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL. Fireside discussion, March 10, 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET.

Access to a live webcast of the TD Cowen and Leerink events, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website .

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on X/Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

