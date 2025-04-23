Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 to June 3, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

The poster will include clinical data as of an April 4, 2025 data cutoff from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with metastatic BRAF V600E mutant colorectal cancer.

Abstract and poster presentation details are below:

Title: “Phase 1 dose escalation results of the WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib, in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with previously treated BRAF V600E mutant metastatic colorectal cancer”

Abstract Number: 3551

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal

Poster Board: 372

Date/Time: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CDT

Presenter: Dr. Jeanne Tie

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is a novel, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and combination clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

